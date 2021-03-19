Canadian Denis Shapovalov ousted by Lloyd Harris in Dubai semifinals

Denis Shapovalov returns to Pablo Carreno Busta during the quarterfinal round of the US Open. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov is out of the Dubai Championships after a semifinal loss.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 7-6 (5), 4-6 at the ATP Tour 500 event on Friday.

Shapovalov lost his first service game in four matches at the tournament when the world No. 81 broke him to tie the second set at 4-4. The Canadian then double-faulted on the final two points of his next service game, while struggling badly with his ball toss, to hand Harris the second set.

Shapovalov fought off one match point in the third-set tiebreaker before Harris finished him off.

The Canadian made 41 unforced errors, 15 more than Harris.

The match lasted two hours 41 minutes.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov, ranked 12th in the world, is now 1-10 in career semifinal matches. He has reached two finals (one after a semifinal walkover) and has one title.

Harris will face Russian Aslan Karatsev in the final. Karatsev beat No. 2 seed and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the other semi.

