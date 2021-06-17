Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez loses third-set tiebreaker vs. Ons Jabeur

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Montreal, nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.

Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.

Jabeur now heads to the quarterfinals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was slated to play his second-round match at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament later Thursday.

