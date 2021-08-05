Canadian Milos Raonic withdraws from National Bank Open

Canadian Milos Raonic has officially withdrawn from the upcoming National Bank Open in Toronto.

“I am heartbroken and saddened to have to withdraw from this year’s National Bank Open,” Raonic said in a statement. “Playing at home in front of Canadian fans was something I was looking forward to after a long and trying period over the recent year and a half. I am grateful for all the work that has gone into making the event happen. As well, I would like to thank all the essential workers that have gotten us here for this to be possible. This decision is not an easy one but I have to make the right choice so I can recover and be back on court as soon as possible.”

Other top male tennis stars such as Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta also announced their withdrawals from the tournament.

The National Bank Open will be held from Aug. 6-15.