Casper Ruud pulls out of Rio Open with abdominal injury

Casper Ruud of Norway dries his face during an Argentina Open tennis match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, at Guillermo Vilas Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Gustavo Garello/AP)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway pulled out of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Thursday with an abdominal injury.

Ruud told a news conference that he was still feeling the effects of an injury he picked up during Sunday's final of the Argentina Open, which he won.

"I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn't possible,'' Ruud said. "It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.''

Ruud was replaced by Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.

Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close