Despite back pain, Andreescu plans to play at National Bank Open

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says she plans to play at her hometown National Bank Open in Toronto next week after experiencing ongoing pain in her back during a loss on Tuesday in San Jose.

"I felt some discomfort in my back, but I am now on my way back to Toronto to rest a bit and get ready to play next week on Tuesday night," Andreescu said in a statement on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Andreescu lost 6-4, 6-2 to Shelby Rogers. Andreescu claimed to feel good prior to the match, but the pain continued to worsen as the match went on -- and she said she would be going for an MRI.

Andreescu did not reveal MRI results in her statement.

The 22-year-old only returned to the courts at the 2021 Australian Open after tearing the meniscus in her left knee during the 2019 season.

The National Bank Open mark the first WTA event in Toronto since Andreescu captured the title in 2019, beating Serena Williams in the final.

Qualifying starts Saturday with the main draw beginning Monday.