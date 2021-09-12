Diede de Groot completes wheelchair Golden Slam with US Open win

Diede De Groot, of the Netherlands, holds the championship trophy after her victory over Yui Kamiji, of Japan, in the women's wheelchair singles final at the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Elise Amendola / AP)

Diede de Groot has completed the first Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis.

De Groot beat Yui Jamiji of Japan 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday to win the U.S. Open wheelchair women's singles title.

The No. 1 seed from the Netherlands added that title to her victories this year at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with the gold medal she won earlier this month in the Paralympics.

She is the first tennis player to win all four major titles plus a gold medal in the same year since Steffi Graf in 1988.

Dylan Alcott of Australia was trying to duplicate the feat on the men's side later Sunday.

