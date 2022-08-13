Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open

Hubert Hurkacz earned a berth in the National Bank Open final on Saturday afternoon with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at IGA Stadium.

The eighth seed from Poland picked up a break in the opening game of the deciding set and rolled to victory.

Ruud, the No. 4 seed from Norway, eliminated Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime — the last Canadian remaining in the field — a day earlier.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was scheduled to play Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The winner will play Hurkacz in Sunday's final at the US$6.57-million ATP Tour event.

In doubles, the third-seeded duo of Neal Skupski of Britain and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands defeated the German pairing of Kevin Krawietz and Andrea Mies 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Hurkacz and Jan Zielinksi of Poland were scheduled to play Evans and Australia's John Peers in the other doubles semifinal later in the day.