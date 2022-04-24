Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open, her 4th title of 2022

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates during the award ceremony and jumps into the air with the trophy after winning the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday April 24, 2022, (Tom Weller/DPA via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Stuttgart Open for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches by beating last year's finalist in her own tournament debut in 1 hour 24 minutes. Swiatek has now won her last seven finals in straight sets.

Swiatek previously won in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

Sabalenka, who lost last year's final to Ashleigh Barty, defeated the second-seeded Paula Badosa in their semifinal on Saturday, but the third-seeded Belarusian player had no answer to Swiatek's power.

