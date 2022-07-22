Irina-Camelia Begu back in Palermo semifinals a decade later

Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu celebrates a point against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's third round singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu is back in the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open after a decade.

The sixth-seeded Begu ended the run of 19-year-old Diane Parry by 6-1, 6-3 on Friday on the red clay of the Country Time Club.

Begu’s semifinal opponent is Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-3.

In the 2012 semifinals in the Sicilian capital, Begu lost to eventual champion Sara Errani. The Romanian player reached the fourth round of this year's French Open.

The other quarterfinals had Jasmine Paolini playing Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Lucia Bronzetti facing Caroline Garcia.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close