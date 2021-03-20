Kasatkina, Gasparyan to meet in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

Daria Kasatkina returns the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semifinal. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan advanced to the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Kasatkina rallied from a set down for the second time in as many days to upset fourth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Gasparyan saved four set points in the second set before beating fellow wild card Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6 (9).

It was the first all-Russian semifinals at a WTA tournament, and Kasatkina and Gasparyan will contest the 30th all-Russian final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Kasatkina is chasing her fourth title. Gasparyan, 26, is going for her third.

