Canada will not advancing to the Billie Jean King Cup finals after losing 3-1 to Kazakhstan in a qualifying tie.

Kazakhstan won both of Saturday's opening games to clinch the best-of-five women's international tennis showdown.

Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva defeated Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross 7-5, 6-1 in a doubles match.

Yulia Putintseva then clinched the tie with a hard-fought 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) win over Andreescu in a match that lasted three hours 39 minutes.

"They faced a very strong team, and I loved how the girls competed out there," said Canada captain Marie-Ève Pelletier. "It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I’m incredibly proud of the fight and heart they showed. They have a lot to be proud of."

Andreescu scored a break to go up 4-3 in the thirds set, but Putintseva broke back the next game before finally winning the set, and the match, in a tiebreak.

A planned fifth match between Cross and Sonja Zhiyenbayeva was not played after Kazakhstan wrapped up the tie.

The teams entered Saturday tied at 1-1 after splitting the opening singles matches.

Despite the loss, it was a successful return to international tennis for Andreescu. The 2019 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 4 defeated Zhiyenbayeva 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Friday in her first BJK Cup match since 2022 following a string of injuries.

"I'm really proud of the way I played and how we showed up as a team,” said Andreescu. "We did everything we could. Marie-Ève was with us the whole way, and the team supported us throughout.

"I really enjoyed the week -- and sometimes, that’s tennis."

Kazakhstan advances to September's finals in Shenzhen, China, while Canada, which won the Billie Jean King Cup in 2023, will compete in the 2026 playoffs in November.