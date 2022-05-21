Kerber outlasts Juvan in Strasbourg final for 14th title

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot to Sloane Stephens, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships. (Elise Amendola/AP)

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final on Saturday.

Kerber's 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years.

Juvan upset Kerber at the 2020 French Open, and in her first career final put up a remarkable fight. But Kerber prevailed in the longest final of the year.

The three-time grand slam winner came to Strasbourg with only two match wins this year, and surprised herself with her daily improvement.

Kerber is seeded 21st at the French Open, the only grand slam she hasn't won, and starts against Magdalena Frech of Poland on Monday. Juvan has qualifier Oksana Selekhmeteva, the 2021 girls' doubles champion.

