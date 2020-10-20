Millman sets up meeting with Zverev at Cologne Championship

Australia's John Millman reacts during his third round match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

COLOGNE, Germany — John Millman beat Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev at the Cologne Championship on Tuesday.

Millman needed 1 hour, 39 minutes to beat the player who knocked Andy Murray out of the Cologne Indoors tournament last week.

The two back-to-back competitions in Cologne were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American Tennys Sandgren lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 6-3 and will face American Steve Johnson in the second round.

Also, there were straightforward wins for Oscar Otte over Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-2, and Jannik Sinner beat James Duckworth 6-1, 6-2. The 19-year-old Sinner next plays Herbert.

