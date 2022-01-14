Netflix decides to take a swing at 'Drive to Survive'-style tennis series

Rafael Nadal, right, of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose with their trophies at the end of their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Netflix is taking a swing at tennis next.

The streaming service announced Friday that it is planning a documentary series about Grand Slam tournaments and the men's and women's professional tennis tours.

Netflix said it is teaming up with the same London-based production company that made "Formula 1: Drive to Survive,'' credited by many with boosting the popularity of that auto racing circuit.

Filming for the tennis series is under way at the Australian Open.

The year's first Grand Slam tournament begins Monday — and the run-up has been filled with intrigue over whether No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will be allowed to remain in the country despite not being vaccinated.

 

