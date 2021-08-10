Rafael Nadal withdraws from National Bank Open with foot injury

Five-time champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the National Bank Open due to a left foot injury.

“I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know,” Nadal said of his injury Tuesday in a statement. “Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year. It’s a tough one, but that's how it is today. I need to go back and try to find a way to be better again. At the end of the day, for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don't believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for.”

“I really wanted to play here a lot, but now is the moment to make a decision, and this is unfortunately the decision that I have taken, and probably in the next couple of days we are going to know more.”

Nadal will be replaced by Feliciano Lopez in the main draw.

“We are of course disappointed that Rafa [Nadal] is being forced to withdraw due to injury,” Karl Hale, Tournament Director for the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, in a statement Tuesday.

“We know our fans were looking forward to seeing him in action at the Aviva Centre. However, we understand his decision and we wish him a quick recovery. We are already looking forward to welcoming him back to Canada next year, and to Toronto in 2023.”