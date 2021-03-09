Vasek Pospisil to face Denis Shapovalov after winning opener in Qatar

Canada's Vasek Pospisil will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov after defeating Australian Christian O'Connell in Qatar. (AP Photo)

DOHA, Qatar -- Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian clash with Denis Shapovalov at the Qatar Open with a first-round win today.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, beat Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 6-4 at the ATP Tour 250 event.

Pospisil, ranked 67th in the world, will face the fourth-seeded Shapovalov in the second round. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got a first-round bye.

The career series is tied at 1-1 with both matches taking place last year.

Pospisil was playing just his second match of the year on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the Australian Open.

