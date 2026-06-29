LONDON — Top tennis players at Wimbledon have decided to end their protest over prize money and will no longer limit their media appearances during the first week of the Grand Slam tournament.

A statement Monday from the advisory firm representing the players said the decision follows “constructive meetings” with the All England Club over the weekend.

Sally Bolton, the chief executive at the All England Club, said she was “really pleased” with the players' decision.

“I think it’s great news that we and they can now just concentrate on the championships and on the tennis,” Bolton said. “We’ve had some really fruitful conversations over the weekend. They’ve been really positive.”

Most of the top-10 ranked players had said they would limit their post-match media appearances to 15 minutes during the first week of the tournament, continuing a protest that started at the French Open. Players have argued that their share of the revenues from the Grand Slam tournaments is less than 15% and should be bigger.

They've also asked for larger contributions to a player welfare fund.

Wimbledon announced a 20 per cent hike in total prize money this year and organizers expressed disappointment with the players' decision to continue their protest.

But further talks over the weekend proved productive, even though the statement said “the underlying matters remain unresolved.”