World No. 2 Simona Halep says she has tested positive for COVID-19

Simona Halep, the No. 2 player on the WTA Rankings, revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Halep said she feels good but is experiencing mild symptoms.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) October 31, 2020

"I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms," she wrote. "I feel good... we will get through this together."

Halep last played at the French Open in late September where she lost in the Round of 16. She has a 23-3 record in singles in 2020 with three tournament wins.