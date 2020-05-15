ATP extends suspension of play through to July 31 due to COVID-19

The ATP has extended its suspension of play through to July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men’s tennis governing body announced Friday.

The move will see tour events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel not take place as scheduled. The suspension also applies to the ATP Challenger Tour and men’s events on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

“Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour,” Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP chairman, said in a statement.

“Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way. We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the feasibility of rescheduling events later in the season. As ever, the health and well-being of the tennis community and wider public remains our top priority in every decision we make.”

Tournaments slated for after August 1 are still expected to take place, but the ATP will provide another update on its calendar in mid-June.