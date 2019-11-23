Canada forces do-or-die doubles match in Davis Cup semifinal vs. Russia

Canada’s stunning run at the Davis Cup will come down to a doubles match to determine if they will advance to the Finals for the first time ever.

Vasek Pospisil kicked the day off for the Canadians, taking on Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

Rublev took the first set of the rubber match 6-4, using an impressive return game to put Pospisil on the back foot.

The second set saw much of the same. After trailing 2-1 early, a double-fault gave Pospisil a break to get the set back on serve.

But Rublev stormed back in the very next game, using quick foot work and well-placed returns to get his break back and take a 4-3 lead, en route to ultimately taking the set, and the match 6-4, 6-4.

The win gave Russia a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup semifinal, setting up a must-win matchup between Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov to keep the Canadians alive.

After trailing 3-1 in the opening set, Shapovalov broke Khachanov twice to come back and win the opener 6-4.

But a double fault by Shapovalov in the second set gave Khachanov the chance to break and win, 6-4, forcing a decisive third set that Canada had to win to even the score with Russia and force a do-or-die doubles competition to determine who would advance.

Shapovalov managed to break the third set, and then built that momentum into a 5-4 advantage, creating an opportunity for him to serve for the win.

The Canadian came through under the pressure, taking the final set, and the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

With the win, Canada forced a win-or-go-home doubles match to determine if they will advance to the Davis Cup Finals for the first time ever.

Pospisil will return to action alongside Shapovalov to try to make history.

Catch all the action now on Sportsnet One.