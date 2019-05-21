Canada’s Auger-Aliassime tops Millman to make quarters at Lyon Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Croatia's Borna Coric during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May, 13, 2019. (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

LYON, France – Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open tennis tournament after posting a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Australia’s John Millman on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded fourth at the clay-court tournament, had 10 aces in the match and saved all five break points he faced. He had eight break-point opportunities but only converted one.

American Steve Johnson will face Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. It will be the first meeting between the two players.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, improved his record on clay this year to 10-8. The main draw of the French Open begins Sunday.

Third seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face France’s Ugo Humbert in second-round action Wednesday, while qualifier Steven Diez of Toronto was set to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

