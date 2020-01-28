Canada’s Milos Raonic falls in Australian Open quarters to Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, right, is congratulated by Canada's Milos Raonic after winning their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Novak Djokovic has moved to within two wins of an eighth Australian Open title with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory over 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic.

Djokovic extended his career record against the big-serving Canadian to 10-0, despite having issues with his contact lenses in the third set, to set up a semifinal between two men with a combined 36 major titles.

Djokovic next plays six-time Australian Open winner Roger Federer, who saved seven match points before fending off 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren in five sets. Djokovic has never lost a semifinal or final he has contested at Melbourne Park.

More from Sportsnet
gabriela-dabrowski
Canadian Dabrowski ousted from women's doubles at Australian Open
Canadian Press
Sofia Kenin to face homeland favourite Ash Barty in Aussie Open semifinals
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.