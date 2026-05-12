LONDON — Andy Murray will join Jack Draper’s coaching team for the upcoming grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

Draper, a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2024, was ranked as high as No. 4 last year but he has struggled with injuries and is now down to No. 50.

Draper recently announced he was parting ways with coach Jamie Delgado.

Murray, who retired in 2024, won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and also claimed Olympic gold at the All England Club at the 2012 London Games.

It will be Murray’s second coaching role since retirement, having previously supported Novak Djokovic last year.

“I am very grateful for everything Jamie Delgado has done for me over these past six months,” Draper said. “He is a world-class coach and a great man.

“In the interim, I will continue to be supported by the excellent team at the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association), with the addition of Andy Murray, who will be supporting me throughout the grass-court season,” Draper added Tuesday in an announcement from the LTA.