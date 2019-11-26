Auger-Aliassime nominated for Most Improved Player, Newcomer of the Year

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has been nominated for a pair of ATP awards after his breakout 2019 season.

The 19-year-old is a finalist for the ATP’s Most Improved Player and Newcomer of the Year after reaching three finals and finishing the season at No. 21 in the world.

Auger-Aliassime had a win-loss record of 6-10 on the ATP Tour entering the year and was ranked No. 108. But he blew those numbers out of the water, going 33-23 and reaching a career-high of No. 17 in October.

For most improved player, Auger-Aliassime is nominated along with US Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev, ATP Finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, and world No. 8 Matteo Berrettini.

In the Newcomer of the Year category, the other nominees are Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic, France’s Corentin Moutet, Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, Norway’s Casper Ruud, Sweden’s Mikael Ymer, and ATP NextGen Finals champion Jannik Sinner of Italy.

The winners are chosen by the players and will be announced in December.

The big year got going in February, when he became the youngest player at 18 years old to reach an ATP 500 final since the level was established in 2009 by reaching the Rio Open final, where he lost to Laslo Djere.

He followed that finals run up by reaching his first Masters 1000 semifinal as a qualifier at the Miami Open, where he became the youngest semifinalist in the tournament’s history. He was also the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Masters 1000 semifinal.

The teen went on to reach two more finals in the spring, on clay in Lyon (losing to Benoit Paire), and on grass in Stuttgart (loss to Matteo Berrettini). His best result at a major was reaching the third round at Wimbledon.

He also went on a Canadian-killer run at the Rogers Cup in his hometown of Montreal, beating Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in consecutive matches.

Auger-Aliassime was also a key member of Canada’s Davis Cup team, winning the clinching point against Slovakia in qualifiers to send Canada to Madrid for the Davis Cup Finals, where they were the runner-up to Spain.