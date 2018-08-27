Auger-Aliassime retires from U.S. Open match vs. Shapovalov

No. 28 seed Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round when his good friend and opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime, stopped playing in the match between two Canadian teens because he did not feel well.

Shapovalov was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Auger-Aliassime retired. Auger-Aliassime already had been visited by a doctor during a changeover in the third set and said his heart was racing.

Shapovalov is 19, making him the youngest player in the ATP top 100.

Auger-Aliassime just turned 18 on Aug. 8, making him youngest player in the ATP top 200.

Their combined age made this the youngest U.S. Open men’s match since 2006, when Novak Djokovic, 19, beat Donald Young, 17.