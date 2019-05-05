Auger-Aliassime tops Shapovalov in all-Canadian duel at Madrid Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, celebrates a point against Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament. (Jim Rassol / AP)

MADRID — Felix Auger-Aliassime fought through a tight match on Sunday to beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Auger-Aliassime took the victory 6-2, 7-6(7) following a close second set that saw the long-time friends exchange leads multiple times.

The win means the 18-year-old from Montreal will face No. 2 ranked Rafael Nadal in the second round of the ATP 1000 clay-court event.

Nadal, who had a bye in the first round, is considered the best clay-court player in the world.

The Spanish tennis great is looking to clinch his 50th tournament victory in his home country’s capital.

Auger-Aliassime has rocketed up the world tennis rankings this year, thanks in large part to some strong results in South American clay-court events, highlighted by a runner-up showing at the Rio Open.

He comes into the Madrid event ranked 30th. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., sits at No. 20.

Sunday marked the second time Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov have met in a tour event. Last year they played in the first round of the U.S. Open in New York, where Auger-Aliassime retired early due to a racing heart.

The pair are off to slow starts in the European clay-court season after both reached the semifinals in March at the Miami Open, a Masters 1000 hard-court event. Shapovalov has lost his past three matches, while Auger-Aliassime had dropped two of three going into Sunday’s event.

Milos Raonic and Bianca Andreescu, Canada’s top-ranked singles players on the men’s and women’s sides, will not play in the Madrid Open because of injuries.

More from Sportsnet
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov to face off at Madrid Open
Canadian Press
Garin beats Berrettini to win Munich Open final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.