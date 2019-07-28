Basilashvili beats Rublev to win Hamburg for 2nd consecutive year

Tennis-Nikoloz-hits-return-shot

Nikoloz Basilashvili, of Georgia. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

HAMBURG — Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.

Basilashvili won 81 per cent of his first-serve points and broke Rublev four times.

He also double faulted six times and was broken three times by the Russian.

More from Sportsnet
World No. 1 Djokovic, No. 12 del Potro withdraw from Rogers Cup
Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu planning on Rogers Cup return after missing Citi Open
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.