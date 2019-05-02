Bernarda Pera beats Qiang Wang to reach Prague Open semis

Bernarda Pera. (Seth Wenig/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Bernarda Pera reached her second WTA Tour semifinal by upsetting third-seeded Qiang Wang 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the Prague Open on Thursday.

It was only the American’s second career victory over a top-20 ranked player and earned Pera a meeting with another surprising semifinalist, Karolina Muchova. The Czech player, who was given a wild card for the tournament, eliminated Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3, 6-4 to advance to her first WTA semifinal.

In an all-Czech quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Barbora Strycova eased past No. 6 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-2, improving her record against her countrywoman to 4-1.

Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann also reached her first WTA semifinal by knocking out German lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-1.

More from Sportsnet
Anastasia Potapova rallies past 2nd seed Sevastova at Prague Open
Associated Press
Milos Raonic withdraws from Madrid, Rome with injured right knee
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.