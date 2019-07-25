Bertens beat Krunic to reach Palermo quarterfinals

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

PALERMO, Italy — Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Serbian Aleksandra Krunic on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Palermo Ladies Open.

Bertens saved five of seven break points to win 6-3, 6-1 and set up a last-eight meeting against Jasmine Paolini, who beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) in a late match.

Bertens’ compatriot Arantxa Rus is also through after upsetting third-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova.

Rus, who is ranked No. 130, triumphed 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Paula Badosa after the Spaniard beat Hungarian lucky loser Fanny Stollar 6-1, 6-3.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

