Canada drops two singles matches to Switzerland at Fed Cup

Tennis insider Patricia Hy-Boulais joins Caroline Cameron to break down Canada's day one at the Fed Cup, where Gaby Dabrowski and 17-year old Leylah Fernandez were forced into action due to key injuries like Bianca Andreescu's.

BIEL, Switzerland — Switzerland won the first two rubbers in its best-of-five Fed Cup qualifier against Canada on Friday at the Swiss Tennis Arena.

Jil Teichmann opened with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., on the indoor hardcourt.

Fifth-ranked Belinda Bencic beat Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski 6-1, 6-2 in the other singles match.

Dabrowski, a doubles specialist, filled in for Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., who sat out with a wrist injury.

Reverse singles and the doubles match were set for Saturday.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the world No. 6 from Mississauga, Ont., was not selected for singles play due to a lingering knee injury.

