Canada’s Andreescu retires vs. Pliskova as she’s ousted from WTA Finals

Bianca-Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu of Canada suffers a knee injury during the WTA Finals Tennis Tournament against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Andy Wong / AP)

SHENZHEN, China – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has been eliminated from the WTA Finals after retiring from her match against Karolina Pliskova today with a left knee injury.

Andreescu came up limping after returning a serve in the third game. She then had her left knee taped up, but clearly struggled with her movement afterward.

Andreescu retired after dropping the first set 6-3. She is now 0-2 at the season-ending, US$14-million event and can’t advance to the semifinals.

More to come…

