Canada’s Auger-Aliassime bested by Herbert at Open Sud de France

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after a loss. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

MONTPELLIER, France – France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert downed Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-5 on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France.

Both players were effective with their serves throughout, with the only break of the match coming in the second set when Herbert took control late for a 6-5 lead.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 21 in the world, was seeded fifth at the indoor hardcourt tournament.

Wednesday’s defeat dropped the Montreal native to 3-5 on the year.

The 28-year-old Herbert came into the tournament ranked No. 67. He reached a career-high No. 36 last February.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil is the lone Canadian left in the single’s draw at the French tournament. He plays Richard Gasquet in the quarterfinals Friday.

More from Sportsnet
Pospisil beats Shapovalov in second round at Open Sud de France
Canadian Press
Patrick-Mouratoglou-Serena-Williams
Women's tennis tour to test coaching from stands this season
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.