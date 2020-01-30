Canada’s Dabrowski advances to mixed doubles semis at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski is back in the semifinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open.

Ottawa’s Dabrowski and her partner Henri Kontinen of Finland punched their ticket to the final four by defeating Croatian Ivan Dodig and Chinese Taipei’s Latisha Chan 7-5, 7-6(2) on Thursday at Margaret Court Arena.

Dabrowski and Kontinen, seeded third at this event, will now attempt to reach the final on Friday, when they meet the No.5-seeded team of Croatia’s Nikola Metic and Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova.

The 27-year-old Canadian has only reached the mixed doubles semifinals once before at the season’s first Grand Slam back in 2018.

It was the same year Dabrowski won the Aussie Open with Croatia’s Mate Pavic — earning her second career Grand Slam mixed doubles title.