Canada’s Denis Shapovalov loses to del Potro at Queen’s Club

Tennis-Shapovalov-playing-at-St.-Petersburg-Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

LONDON — Denis Shapovalov’s struggles continued with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in first-round action on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament.

The 20-year-old Canadian, ranked 25th in the world, is now 2-8 since March.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., didn’t have one break-point opportunity against world No. 12 del Potro.

The 2009 U.S. Open champ will face Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event, a tune-up tourney for Wimbledon.

No. 5 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to meet Italy’s Marco Cecchinato and No. 8 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was to face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria later Wednesday.

