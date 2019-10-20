Canada’s Denis Shapovalov wins first career ATP title at Stockholm Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts during his match against Yuichi Sugita of Japan, during their men's single semi finals match at the Stockholm Open tennis tournament at the Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday Oct. 19 2019. (Claudio Bresciani / TT via AP)

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has captured his first career ATP title.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday.

Shapovalov, the No. 4 seed at the ATP 250 tournament, is the first Canadian to win on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016.

Shapovalov was the world No. 34 heading into this week’s action, but will crack the top 30 for the first time since July after the result.

He had never faced Krajinovic, ranked No. 60.

