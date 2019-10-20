Canada’s Denis Shapovalov wins first career ATP title at Stockholm Open

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has captured his first career ATP title.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Stockholm Open on Sunday.

Shapovalov, the No. 4 seed at the ATP 250 tournament, is the first Canadian to win on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016.

Shapovalov was the world No. 34 heading into this week’s action, but will crack the top 30 for the first time since July after the result.

He had never faced Krajinovic, ranked No. 60.