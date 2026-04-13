Montreal's Gabriel Diallo cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Ukrainian qualifier Vitaliy Sachko on Monday at the BMW Open tennis tournament.

The Canadian scored two of his four breaks early in the second set to go up 4-0 before locking in his serve for the win.

Diallo was not broken in the match, fending off all five of Sachko's break point chances.

He will next face the winner of a match between top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the ATP 500 clay-court event.