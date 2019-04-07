Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime hoping to reach ATP Top 10 by 2020

Canadian tennis phenom Felix Auger-Aliassime has his sights set on reaching the ATP Tour’s Top 10 in 2020.

The 18-year-old from Montreal appeared on Ici Radio-Canada’s “Tout Le Monde En Parle” on Sunday and was asked when he will join the sport’s elite in the world’s Top 10 rankings.

“My objective is next year,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I still have to work, I have to improve my game, and the consequences will be that my ranking will rise.”

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked 33rd in the world after posting an impressive 14-7 record so far this year.

He’s coming off a semifinal loss to American John Isner at the Miami Open on March 29 and lost in the final of the Rio Open to Laslo Djere in February.

Canadian tennis players are currently shining bright in the sport with Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., ranked 15th in the world and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., 20th.

On the WTA side, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is ranked 23rd and captured her first career title last month at Indian Wells.

Auger-Aliassime admits the journey into the Top 10 will be a challenging one as even going from his current ranking to 25th will be extremely hard.

He’s not sure yet whether he’ll receive a wild card to the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters, which takes place from April 14 to 21.