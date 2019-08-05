Canada’s Fernandez to face Bouzkova in first round of Rogers Cup

TORONTO — Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez finally has a first-round opponent at the Rogers Cup.

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic defeated Sachia Vickery of the United States 6-3, 6-2, on Sunday to qualify for the WTA event in Toronto.

Bouzkova will play Fernandez on Monday in the first round of the tournament at Aviva Centre on York University’s main campus.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., is making her Rogers Cup debut at 16 years old as a wild card.

She won the French Open’s junior girl’s title earlier this summer.

On the men’s side, Bradley Klahn of the U.S. defeated Canada’s Steven Diez 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in qualifying to advance to the main draw at the IGA Centre in Montreal.