Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez advances in Australian Open qualifiers

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez toppled Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in a first-round qualifier at the Australian Open that originally began a day earlier.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was leading Tig 6-2, 4-1 when play was suspended on Wednesday because of rain.

Leylah Annie bags her first Grand Slam win Last year’s junior @AustralianOpen finalist is a winner in the first round of qualifying, upsetting No. 7 seed Patricia Tig 6-2, 6-3 in yesterday’s rain-delayed match. Congrats, @leylahfernandez! — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Canadian Peter Polansky made a quick exit in qualifying on Thursday.

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was ousted by France’s Alexandre Muller in a first-round qualifier 6-1, 6-2.

Muller only needed 54 minutes to win the match that was also orginally scheduled for Wednesday but washed out.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is set to face Maddison Inglis of Australia later Thursday in a second-round qualifying match.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to guarantee a spot in the main draw.

No Canadian women have spots in the main draw after reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped out because of a knee injury.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil have spots in the men’s main draw.

Canadians Steven Diez, from Toronto, and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., won their first-round qualifying matches on Wednesday.