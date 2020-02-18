Canada’s Milos Raonic through to second round at Delray Beach Open

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship. (Andy Wong/AP)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Canada’s Milos Raonic advanced to the second round of the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over lucky loser Denis Istomin on Tuesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had trouble getting his first serves to land, but when he did he was deadly. He connected on just 48 per cent of first serves, but scored on 95 per cent of first serve points, including nine aces.

Raonic converted four of his 10 break point opportunities, and saved both break points he faces.

Istomin, from Uzbekistan, was a late replacement for Italy’s Andreas Seppi, who withdrew with a left leg injury. Seppi played in the final of the New York Open on Sunday, losing to Kyle Edmund.

Raonic, ranked No. 37 in the world, next faces Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

