Canada’s Pospisil beats Italy’s Fognini in Davis Cup opener

Canada's Vasek Pospisil celebrates a point during the Davis Cup tennis match against Italy's Fabio Fognini. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

MADRID — Canada’s Vasek Pospisil has recorded a major upset to open the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.

Pospisil, a late replacement for Felix Auger-Aliassime (recovering from an ankle injury), beat Italy’s Fabio Fognini 7-6 (5), 7-5 in the opening match of the best-of-three tie on Monday.

Ranked 150th in the world after missing half the season while recovering from back surgery, Vancouver’s Pospisil was a big underdog against world No. 12 Fognini.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked player, squared off with Matteo Berrettini in the second singles match.

Later, Pospisil and Shapovalov were to team up in doubles to meet Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego.

Canada, the United States and Italy are in Group F. Canada faces the U.S., tomorrow.

The winners of each of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to quarterfinals.

