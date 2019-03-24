Canada’s Raonic falls to Britain’s Edmund in third round at Miami Open

Canada's Milos Raonic makes a backhand return to France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

MIAMI — Canada’s Milos Raonic dropped a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Sunday afternoon at the Miami Open.

Raonic, seeded 12th at the ATP Tour event, was broken at love late in the second set and the 19th-seeded Edmund served out for the win.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., needed treatment for a back issue early in the second set and his movement appeared laboured at times.

The result left two Canadians in the men’s singles draw.

Montreal qualifier Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to play Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday while Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will likely play Monday against Russian qualifier Andrey Rublev.

Shapovalov and India’s Rohan Bopanna were scheduled to play their second-round doubles match Sunday against seventh-seeded opponents Marcel Granollers of Spain and Nikola Mektic of Croatia.

In second-round women’s doubles play, fifth-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and China’s Yifan Xu were to play Poland’s Alicja Rosolska and China’s Zhaoxuan Yang.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., had the day off after reaching the fourth round in singles play a day earlier.

