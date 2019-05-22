Canada’s Rebecca Marino heading to 2nd round of French Open qualifying

Canadian tennis player Rebecca Marino. (Christopher Katsarov/CP)

PARIS – Canada’s Rebecca Marino has advanced to the second round of French Open women’s singles qualifying.

The Vancouver native ousted France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round on Wednesday. Players need to win three rounds to secure a spot in the main draw, which starts this weekend.

The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan on Sunday.

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

Marino will face world No. 135 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

On the men’s side, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to France’s Alexandre Muller in a second-round qualifying match.

