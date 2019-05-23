Canada’s Shapovalov eliminated in Lyon Open quarterfinals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

LYON, France — An inconsistent European clay-court stretch before the French Open ended in losing fashion for Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.

The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) to French veteran Benoit Paire in a quarterfinal at the Lyon Open.

Shapovalov, ranked 23rd in the world, converted on just one of five break-point opportunities against Paire. The Canadian also was well behind on first-serve points won, converting on 65 per cent of his opportunities as compared to 80 per cent for world No. 51 Paire.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov is 2-5 on clay courts since advancing to the semifinals at the Miami Open, a hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event.

The French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay, starts Sunday.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 4 seed, was scheduled to face American Steve Johnson in a Lyon Open quarterfinal later on Thursday.

More from Sportsnet
Canada's Rebecca Marino drops second-round French Open qualifying match
Canadian Press
Canada's Auger-Aliassime tops Millman to make quarters at Lyon Open
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.