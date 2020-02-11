Canadian Fed Cup team to face Serbia on road in April

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)

MONTREAL — Canada will hit the road to face Serbia in the Fed Cup playoffs in April.

The draw, held Tuesday, puts Canada on the road for a fourth straight tie April 17-18.

Missing injured star Bianca Andreescu, Canada lost 3-1 to Switzerland in a Fed Cup qualifier last weekend.

The winner of the Canada-Serbia tie will play in the Fed Cup qualifiers in 2021, while the losing nation will be relegated to their respective regional Group I.

Winners of the Fed Cup qualifiers advance to the Finals.

Canada is 1-1 lifetime against Serbia.

Serbia’s top singles player is No. 82 Nina Stojanovic.

Serbia advanced to the playoffs by beating Georgia, Turkey and Croatia at the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 event last weekend.

Choice of surface and team rosters will be announced at a later date.

