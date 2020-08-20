Canadian Fernandez wins Western & Southern Open qualifying opener

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

NEW YORK — Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez upset No. 2 qualifying seed Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-1, 6-4 in the opening round of qualifying for the Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Fernandez, ranked 111th, held serve the entire match against the 62nd-ranked Blinkova, facing just one break point.

Players need to win two qualifying matches to earn a guaranteed spot in the main draw of the U.S. Open tuneup event.

The tournament usually is held in Cincinnati, but has been moved to the same site as the U.S. Open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., will face No. 97 Kristie Ahn of the United States in the final round of qualifying on Friday.

Fernandez is the lone Canadian woman in the U.S. Open field.

More from Sportsnet
Denis-Shapovalov
Shapovalov ready to return to court in lead-up tournament to U.S. Open
Canadian Press
mike-bob-bryan-australian-open
Bryan twins not in U.S. Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card
Associated Press
More from Sportsnet
Denis-Shapovalov
Shapovalov ready to return to court in lead-up tournament to U.S. Open
Canadian Press
mike-bob-bryan-australian-open
Bryan twins not in U.S. Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.