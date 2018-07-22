Cecchinato wins Croatia Open for 2nd title

Italy's Marco Cecchinato, who has the number 13 tattooed on his wrist, reacts after scoring a point. (Michel Euler/AP)

UMAG, Croatia — Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato further elevated his breakthrough year by winning the Croatia Open final on Sunday, beating Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 7-6 (4) in their first meeting.

The 25-year-old Italian recovered from 4-2 down in the second set on outdoor red clay.

Cecchinato won his first ATP title in April in Budapest, as a lucky loser, then knocked out Novak Djokovic en route to the French Open semifinals. He was the first Italian male Grand Slam semifinalist in 40 years.

Cecchinato is at a career-high ranking of 27, and will rise to No. 22 on Monday.

The unseeded Pella was playing in his first career final.

More from Sportsnet
Fognini beats Gasquet in Swedish Open final
Associated Press
Top-seed Alize Cornet beats Mandy Minella in Gstaad final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.