Chilean tennis player banned for life for bribery

A player's chair is carried from the court at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. (Charles Krupa/AP)

LONDON — A Chilean tennis player has been banned for life for trying to bribe an opponent.

The Tennis Integrity Unit says 31-year-old Mauricio Alvarez-Guzman offered his opponent 1,000 euros ($1,130) to lose a set during a 2016 tournament in Germany.

Alvarez-Guzman was also found guilty of bribing his way into another tournament the same year by "purchasing" a wild-card spot in singles and trying to do the same in doubles.

The TIU says he has been "permanently excluded from competing in or attending any tournament or event organized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport."

Alvarez-Guzman has never been ranked higher than 1,050th in the world.

