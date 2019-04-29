Daniel, Fucsovics advance on rainy first day of Munich Open

Taro Daniel, of Japan. returns a shot to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (Jason DeCrow/AP)

MUNICH — Rain ended play early on the first day of the Munich Open on Monday with just Taro Daniel and the eighth-seeded Marton Fucsovics booking their places in the second round.

Daniel progressed with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert of France, while Fucsovics defeated Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (8).

Home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff’s match against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil was put back to Tuesday, as was the meeting between Ernests Gulbis and Martin Klizan.

Seeded players Diego Schwartzman, Kyle Edmund, and Guido Pella were also down to play in a packed schedule for Tuesday.

More from Sportsnet
Thiem beats Medvedev in straight sets to win Barcelona Open
Associated Press
Thiem upsets Nadal to reach Barcelona Open final
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.