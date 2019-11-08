De Minaur beats Tiafoe to reach 2nd straight Next Gen final

Alex-de-Minaur

Australia's Alex De Minaur celebrates after winning the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament semifinal match against United States' Frances Tiafoe, in Milan, Italy, (Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

MILAN — Top-seeded Alex de Minaur beat Frances Tiafoe at the Next Gen Finals on Friday to reach his second successive final in Milan.

The Australian overcame second-seeded Tiafoe 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 in the first semifinal of the season-ending tournament for top under-21 players.

The 20-year-old De Minaur dominated the match but had to recover from losing the third set. He sealed the victory on his first match point when his American opponent hit a forehand into the net.

Italian wild card Jannik Sinner plays Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the other semifinal at the event, which features a unique format where each set is first to four games.

More from Sportsnet
Frances-Tiafoe
De Minaur, Tiafoe, Kecmanovic advance to Next Gen semifinals
Associated Press
Federer dominates De Minaur to win 10th Swiss Indoors title
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.